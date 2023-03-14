Cape Town mayor to seek an urgent interdict to prevent EFF disruptions ahead of its national shutdown

Cape Town - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced he would be filing an application on Tuesday for an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism and disruption ahead of the national shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The EFF has announced it is planning a national shutdown on Monday, March 20.

Party leader Julius Malema has called on angry and frustrated South Africans from all walks of life to take to the streets. Malema posted a video message on the party’s social media accounts calling on everyone who is unemployed, concerned about load shedding, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence, to join the shutdown to show that they are tired, IOL previously reported. However, the City of Cape Town said it intends to be fully open for business in all respects come Monday.

Hill-Lewis said while everyone has the right to protest in South Africa, it is undemocratic and unlawful to threaten a shutdown of public life and for businesses to stay closed or face dire consequences. The Mayor also previously posted a video message on his Twitter page saying there would be no shutdown in Cape Town. “Let me say, in Cape Town it’s going to be business as usual. We will do what it takes to make sure that kids get to school on time and workers can get to work, and our economy can keep running. To those of you who think it is a good idea to try and organise a national shutdown, our economy is already brought to its knees by load shedding, corruption, and so much else.

“What you are doing is hurting our economy, hurting businesses, hurting workers even more, exactly the opposite of what you claim to stand for. Do not be stupid, do not organise a national shutdown and do not try that nonsense in Cape Town,’’ he said in the minute-long video. Hill-Lewis said, on Tuesday, the interdict application would be taken to the Western Cape High Court, where it aims to ensure organisers and participants stay within the confines of the law and permit them to march to the National Parliament Buildings to hand over a memorandum. He said the interdict applications also serve as a firm notice that the City of Cape Town would not hesitate to prosecute a civil claim against the EFF should any of its public infrastructure be damaged.