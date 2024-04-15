Cele says police have paid out hundreds of millions for unlawful arrests

Minister of Police Bheki Cele’s department has paid out hundreds of millions of rands to people who have successfully sued the police for wrongful arrest and detention in the past five years. Cele said they have paid out between R259 million and R541m between 2018 and last year.

Police face thousands of claims every year for various lawsuits lodged against them, including unlawful arrest and detention. But Cele said in the 2018/19 financial year they paid R356m and in the following financial year they paid out R329m. In the 2020/21 financial year the police forked out R239m and in the 2021/22 period they settled claims for R346m.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) faced more claims in the 2022/23 period and they paid out R541m. Cele said in the 2023/24 financial year they paid out R406.9m. “Any amount due and payable to a claimant is only determined upon the finalisation of the claim against the SAPS. This depends on various factors, such as the evaluation of merits of a claim, a determination of liability on the part of the SAPS and judgments in favour of claimants,” said Cele. Cele was replying to a written parliamentary question from Democratic Alliance member Okkie Terblanche on claims paid out by the police in the last five years for wrongful arrests.