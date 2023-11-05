Over the last 10 years, China has entered into 200 BRI co-operation agreements with 152 countries and more than 30 international organisations, according to a white paper published by the Chinese government just before the forum. In Africa, a continent which faces a huge infrastructure funding deficit, 49 countries and the African Union Commission (AUC) are signatories to the initiative. Underpinned by the goals of policy coordination, connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people relations, the BRI has seen over 3,000 development projects including ports, highways, railways, power plants, 4G and 5G wireless networks, bridges, and airports among others, completed in various countries funded by the Chinese policy banks namely, the China Development Bank (CDB) and the Export-Import Bank of China. China’s Silk Road Fund and the multilateral Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with some commercial Chinese lenders also chipping in with additional funding. Since 2013 when the BRI was announced, these entities have collectively availed more than $330 billion in funding for infrastructure projects. Some of the biggest projects in the BRI fold include the $62bn China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the $4.5bn Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail, the Forest City in Malaysia, and the $1.5bn Hambantota port in Sri Lanka to mention a few. Africa has also benefited from the BRI significantly having received $91bn between 2013 and 2021 which went to numerous infrastructure projects.

These include the $3.2bn Mombasa-Nairobi railway in Kenya, $1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan railway in Nigeria, the $4.2bn Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway, the $1.4 billion Karuma hydropower station in Uganda, and the $500 million Memvele hydropower plant in Cameroon. A White Paper published by China’s State Council in 2021 claimed that between 2000-2020 China constructed and funded more than 13,000km of roads and railways, over 80 large-scale power plants and 130 medical facilities. Most of these projects were implemented after the promulgation of the BRI.

However, the BRI came under heavy criticism for flouting environmental regulations, ignoring human rights, corrupt awarding of tenders, contributing to climate change through greenhouse gas emissions, and saddling poor countries with unsustainable debt. In countries such as Zambia and Kenya, the lax environmental and human rights standards in Chinese projects have resulted in clashes with civil society groups and in some cases the abandonment of projects. Moreover, others have argued that BRI infrastructure facilitates China’s extraction of primary commodities from Africa while also deepening the continent’s dependence on Chinese technology and standards especially in the rail, energy, and digital sectors. However, its not all doom and gloom as some BRI projects have had a positive impact through improving welfare, opening trade channels, economic growth and transferring technology. For example, the Chinese-funded Mombasa-Nairobi railway in Kenya is reported to have increased passenger numbers by over 150% and annual cargo capacity by over 400%. Travel time for passengers has been reduced from 10 hours to four hours while that for cargo has been reduced to eight hours, meaning that more people and more goods can be moved faster and cheaper.