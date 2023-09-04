‘Corruption on top of our agenda,’ ANCYL’s Collen Malatji calls on Ramaphosa to hold his Cabinet accountable for corruption

Young lions strike again! The ANC Youth League president, Collen Malatji, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold his Cabinet accountable for corruption for the sake of the party's ability to win the 2024 elections. "The people of South Africa in 2021, they said that they love the ANC and will not vote for any Mickey Mouse party, but what they are requesting from us is to clean up all the corrupt people in the ANC," he said.

Malatji was addressing the crowd at the ANC’s Manifesto Review at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. "President, don't be scared to arrest, you must arrest them; the ANC will tell them to step aside," he urged the president. He indicated that the ANCYL was ready to assist Ramaphosa in assessing all ministers, deputies, director generals, and CEOs, including those in charge of government offices in various departments.

"As the youth league, we have taken a clear decision that we are going to assist you to assess your ministers, deputy ministers, DGs, CEOs, and everyone else. We have a list of young people who are ready to occupy the positions," he said. He stated that young people were ready to occupy the top positions to bring about change. He said that the positions were not created for them to run around with blue lights. "They were created so that we could resolve all the socio-economic challenges of this country," he said.