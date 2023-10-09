Cosatu calls for parties in Israel-Palestine to return to negotiating table

Cosatu has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine saying ordinary people were bearing brunt of the war. It said it was time for both Israel and Palestine to go back to the negotiating table.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) also called for an end to the conflict and said the two sides must lay down their arms. It called on the United Nations to facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestine. Cosatu added that negotiations must be based on a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side. Cosatu said ordinary people were tired of the conflict, and leaders must take it upon themselves to sit down and find a lasting solution.

“Whilst calling for an immediate ceasefire on all sides, Cosatu unequivocally reaffirms its principled support for the struggles of the people of Palestine to end apartheid and colonial occupation and for statehood. “A ceasefire and negotiations must be premised upon the principles of a two-state solution, including a viable Palestinian state. If the Israeli government continues to defy countless United Nations’ resolutions calling for this, then the international community must impose a comprehensive package of sanctions upon it, including the breaking of diplomatic relations, ending military support, and referring war crimes committed in the Palestinian Territories to the International Criminal Court for action,” said Cosatu. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Hamas must join the negotiating table with a view to ending the conflict.

He said the leaders of both Israel and Palestine must go back to the negotiating table without any conditions. He said the conflict has caused ordinary people pain on both sides. The IFP said the UN must facilitate peace talks between Israel and Palestine. Hlengwa said peace was the only solution to the conflict.