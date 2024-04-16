Dunga among five EFF members reappointed in new Ekurhuleni mayoral committee

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has retained its majority positions, with Nkululeko Dinga retaining his position as Finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni. He is among the five EFF members who were reappointed to the council.

The ANC now has four MMC seats in total under the new leadership while retaining its five seats. The ANC’s Masele Madihlaba is the only candidate who did not make it back to the cabinet. Madihlaba was the Human Settlements MMC. Ekurhuleni is an ANC-EFF-led metropolitan. Addressing the media, Xhakaza, said there would be a change under his leadership, stating that he would monitor the performance of his cabinet members.

He mentioned that the mayoral committee was committed to transparency, innovation, efficiency, as well as ethical leadership to the people. “The members have been selected based on their experience, expertise, and commitment to serve the residents of Ekurhuleni," he said. He added that the committee would be in order until the end of the current political term.

Here is the new mayoral committee under Xhakaza: 1. MMC for Water and Sanitation - Thembi Msane 2. MMC for Environmental Resources and Waste Management - Leshaka Manamela

3. MMC for Community Services - Bridget Thusi 4. MMC for Finance - Nkululeko Dunga 5. MMC for Community Safety - Sizakele Masuku

6. MMC for Developmental Planning and Real Estate - Nomadlozi Nkosi 7. MMC for Roads and Transport Planning - Andile Mngwevu 8. MMC for Energy - Mzayifani Ngwenya

9. MMC for Human Settlements - Kgopelo Hollo 10. MMC for Corporate and Shared Services - Sivuyile Ngodwana However, ActionSA has slammed the reappointment of Dunga as Finance MMC, following allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.