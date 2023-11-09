EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu gives eThekwini Municipality a thumbs up ahead of festive season

The Deputy President and Chief Whip of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Parliament, Floyd Shivambu, has shown a thumbs up for the party’s work in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu Natal (KZN). This is after Shivambu conducted a comprehensive oversight visit to service delivery projects in eThekwini municipality on Wednesday.

"We can safely state without fear of contradiction that with the work that’s under way, Durban and the entire eThekwini will be ready to welcome tourists, holidaymakers, and visitors during the festive season," he said on X. He assured the public, tourists, and visitors who wished to visit KZN during the festive season that beach pools and all beaches would be clean and environmentally compliant with the regulations on water quality and protection. This is as the festive season looms, and many people will be visiting eThekwini for their holidays and the rest of the summer months.

"That’s when the Economic Freedom Fighters lead: we do it with efficiency, style, and grace," he said. The oversight visits were informed by the party’s concerted and consistent efforts to oversee all the activities of the government. Shivambu also passed by the Hammarsdale Waste Water Treatment Plant and Beachfront Swimming Pools Inspection as part of his oversight visit to the area.