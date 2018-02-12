Johannesburg - The EFF has extended the deadline it gave to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to respond to the party's request that the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma be brought forward to this week.



The party had initially written to Mbete two weeks ago demanding that a debate on Zuma's fitness to hold office be debated before the State of Nation Address (SONA).



Mbete agreed to the request for a motion of no confidence, but she set the date for February 22.



SONA was also cancelled last week.

Read: Mbete denies rejecting EFF request for earlier Zuma no confidence motion



The EFF was not pleased with this offer and wrote to Mbete again requesting that the date be moved forward to this week, they initially gave Mbete until 10am on Tuesday morning.



However, the party extended the time on Tuesday to 1pm.



The party's spokesperson Mbyiseni Ndlozi said the party received a response from Mbete who said she needed more time to consult with the majority party chief whip, Jackson Mthembu and the leader of government business, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Pressure is mounting for President Jacob Zuma to vacate office, and opposition party's like the EFF have used this opportunity to try and have a hand in removing him.



On Monday opposition leaders announced that they wanted Parliament to be dissolved and that fresh elections take place.



Meanwhile, Zuma was on Tuesday morning being visited by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte. The two have been tasked to deliver the National Executive Committee decision that he is being recalled as state president.

Political Bureau