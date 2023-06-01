ZumaCharges

Zuma wants Ramaphosa to look into Batohi’s fitness to hold NDPP office over handling of Billy Downer saga

By Samkelo Mtshali | Published Jun 1, 2023

“To add insult to injury, once Advocate Downer was indicted, the NPA and or the NDPP took an obviously irrational, illegal and biased decision to provide him with legal support at state expense in respect of both the legal proceedings to review prosecution as well as the separate criminal proceedings,” says former president Jacob Zuma through his lawyers.