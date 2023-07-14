ANC in KZN: DA's call for Jacob Zuma's immediate detention is 'reckless'

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it rejects a “reckless” statement issued by the DA calling for the immediate detention of former president Jacob Zuma. This comes after the Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the Department of Correctional Services, which wanted to appeal the ruling that effectively sent Zuma back to prison to finish his sentence.

ANC provincial secretary in KZN, Bheki Mtolo said the DA, Helen Suzman Foundation, and AfriForum celebrate each time there was mayhem in the country. Mtolo was referring to the July 2021 unrest that was sparked by Zuma’s arrest. This led to KZN and Gauteng businesses being looted and burned, and over 350 people killed. “After all, these organisations do not want to see the unity of indigenous people. They have amassed resources which are dedicated to divide the majority of people in this country and to pit ANC leaders against society,’’ Mtolo said.

To avoid what happened, Mtolo said the party is consulting to make sure there is peace and stability going forward. “...We are also reaching out to all sectors of society, take counsel and guidance on where they see our shortcomings. This will form the basis for us to make amends,” Mtolo said. Zuma was jailed in July 2021 for refusing to abide by the court’s directive to appear before the Zondo Commission and testify.

However, the then Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser, granted him medical parole and freed him in September, just three months into his 15-month sentence. DA leader John Steenhuisen said their lawyers are currently drafting a letter to send to Zuma. The letter calls for him to voluntarily surrender himself for arrest within a reasonable time frame. If he fails, it will ask the Commissioner of Correctional Services to frog march him to his cell in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

On Friday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed that Zuma travelled to the Russian Federation last week “for health reasons”. The foundation said he would only return to the country “once his doctors have completed their treatment”.