EFF leader Julius Malema has told Parliament that he was in charge of the country as he forced businesses to close despite the government promising to protect them by deploying soldiers and the police. But ACDP MP Steve Swart said Malema was not in charge, and he must learn to respect other people.

This was after the EFF lost a motion of no confidence against Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, which saw the DA abstaining. The ANC’s majority members voted against the motion. There were 234 members who voted against the motion, 73 abstained and 42 voted in support of the motion. ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude accused the EFF of delaying Parliamentary democracy through their conduct. Dlakude also accused the EFF of theatrics and political grandstanding.

Malema, who was addressing the House during the debate on the motion of no confidence against the Speaker, said while the ANC and government had claimed to be in control the EFF had shut down the country. This was in addition to sending soldiers and police. “The EFF proved once who is in charge in this country. When you said it is business as usual, open your shops, I said close. They closed. I am in charge,” said Malema.

But Swart said it was not up to Malema to decide the fate of the country. “Malema, I say this with the greatest love and respect. You are not in charge. There is God in Heaven and He rules in the affairs of man. He is sovereign and He is in charge. Remember Sir, my dear brother, the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” said Swart. Dlakude said what was being done by the EFF was to cause chaos in the House.

She said the motion against the speaker was frivolous and has no basis. Dlakude added that the EFF had no respect for the Constitution or the rules of Parliament. She said President Cyril Ramaphosa had been threatened by members of the EFF when they stormed the stage.

Cyril Xaba of the ANC said members of the national legislature were subjected to theatrics. He said on the day of the State of the Nation Address members of the EFF undermined the authority of the Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. “It was the first time in the history of Parliament in this country where a group of Members of Parliament stormed the stage,” said Xaba.