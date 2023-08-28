EFF MP Vusi Khoza ready to resign after 210 officials get the boot after failing to provide buses to birthday rally

EFF MP Vusi Khoza, who was one of the 210 public representatives who failed to bus in supporters to the party's 10th birthday rally in July, says he is ready to resign from his R1 million per annum deployment in Parliament. On Sunday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema announced that the red berets had elected to recall 210 public representatives who failed to provide buses for their supporters to the birthday rally, which was held at the FNB Stadium in Joburg in July.

The list had initially been in excess of 400 public representatives. The members had been given over five months to provide buses for the event. At the beginning of August, Khoza told IOL he would step down if the party called on him to do so. Malema had implored the public representatives to “just resign”.

Former EFF KZN provincial leader Vusi Khoza is one of the most senior officials to be axed after failing to bus in supporters to the party’s 10th birthday rally at the FNB Stadium in July. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Speaking to IOL on Monday night, Khoza confirmed he was one of 210 public representatives, including MPs, MPLs, and councillors, who were set to be recalled by the party. As a former EFF KZN chairperson and MP, he was one of the most senior public representatives to get the boot. "It is true; I am on that list, and I am currently waiting for the formal correspondence from the Office of the Secretary General (Marshall Dlamini)," he said.

Khoza told IOL that he had been called before the EFF leadership to make his representations about the bus saga. "It is simple; I made my representation to the leadership and I explained that I live in a rural area of uMgababa; there are no rich people here who can assist me with buses, and I told them that there were those who promised that they could assist me, but they dropped me in the last minute," he said. Khoza, who resides in eThekwini’s Ward 98 in uMgababa, a semi-rural town south of Durban, said he would not protest his removal any further.

"It is like a soccer team; you don't get substituted only because you have failed; sometimes you might be rested for the next match. "I don't feel hard done by, not at all; deployment is at the behest of the organisation. Why would you feel aggrieved when you are recalled? You must accept it like you accepted it when you were deployed. "What I can tell you, with or without a position, I will be in politics for a very long time. I am staying in politics; I will never leave politics," he said.

Khoza said he would continue to be a loyal member of the red berets, and that he was grateful to have served as a public representative for nine years. "When we joined the EFF, there was no position; we did not join for positions... I will remain a loyal member of the organisation because I believe in its principles and policies," he said. PARTY BAKKIES

Asked about his EFF bakkie, which all EFF public representatives were expected to have for organisational work and to help members of the community in their communities, he said it was paid off already. "I am living a simple life; I live a debt-free life; I don't owe anybody. I am a simple person, I am not affected, whether there is a job or no job, I will continue to live, I was not in it for money. "I have no flashy cars, no designer labels; I am comfortable," he said.