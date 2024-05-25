EFF promises R1,200 for child support grants, R4,000 for pensioners, colleges, free education, land and jobs at Polokwane rally

As the country heads to the polls on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema used the last rally to make big promises on social grants, which he said would be fulfilled when elected as president. Malema was speaking on Saturday at the party’s Tshela Thupa final elections rally which was held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

Addressing the crowd, Malema said he was committed to bring change in the country and he will first start by fighting corruption rooted in the political system. “When we take over, we are going to re-open Phala-Phala. We told you that the President Cyril Ramaphosa has dollars under his mattress and his sofas and you said we are lying. But the president himself said he’s going to pay back the dollars...You see, we’ve exposed a thief who sleeps under dollars,” he said to a cheering crowd. Malema said the party is still committed to delivering land and jobs to the masses.

“We have heard our people, they need land and jobs and that’s what we aim to deliver. Our people have been told that they were freed in 1994 but they were not freed from economical and financial racism. “When you are black and apply for a house or car, they give you high interest rate, we want to deal with such things,” he said. Malema added that if elected, he will do everything in his power to bring economic freedom.

Grants promises “After my inauguration, I will increase grants for all grandparents to more than R4,000 per month. I will increase the child support grant to R1,200 per month. “After my inauguration, I will form a highly skilled team to solve the water crisis facing our communities. We will improve all the health facilities and make sure that all clinics are open 24-hours everyday,” he said. He also promised to build new learning higher institutions in provinces like Limpopo where there is a shortage of colleges.

He added that education will be free and all institutions will be equipped with Free WiFi. The red beret leader further said that under his leadership, the country will be crime free. “We will make sure we fight crime in South Africa by declaring war against criminals and rapists. South Africa shall be a place of peace and a place of law and order.”