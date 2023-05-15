EFF's Julius Malema calls for Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom and Ramaphosa to step down immediately

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema has called on the government to “humble” themselves and approach former Eskom executive Brian Molefe for his help to save the country from a disastrous blackout as the energy crisis continues to cripple South Africans. Malema told journalists at a press briefing on Monday that Molefe had the capacity and the ability to take rational decisions in the best interest of the country.

Malema called the press briefing following his party’s 19th Central Command Team meeting in Ekurhuleni, which took place over the weekend. He said the meeting received political and organisational reports and made an extensive reflection on all issues confronting South African society. He said the EFF Central Command Team noted with extreme concern the dismal failure of the governing party to put practical and implementable solutions to address ongoing and escalating electricity blackouts. He called for Molefe and other former Eskom executive Matshela Koko to “come back and save South Africa”.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is currently pursuing lawsuits against the energy parastatal’s allegedly corrupt former executives after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo fingered the two in his report on state capture at Eskom. The report stated that there was a “pervasive culture of corrupt practices, mismanagement and malfeasance that had been inculcated within Eskom promoted by executives and board members since 2014”. Malema said that while he is in no way stating that charges and investigations into allegations against Koko and Molefe should be dropped, he was only calling for skilled people to assist Eskom with its power struggles. “Brian (Molefe) and (Matshela) Koko must come back. So must all those Indian, Coloured and White engineers must come rescue South Africa.

“We are heading for a crisis, and here is a man who can help us. All these guys must come back and put their heads together to save South Africa. There is no time for profit-making. I am not saying anyone’s charges must be dropped. Continue with it, but we have a problem. “The man has got a skill. He has the capacity and the ability to take rational decisions in the best interest of the country. Can’t we humble ourselves and go ask him for help?” Malema said in reference to Molefe. He further reiterated the EFF’s call that Parliament must establish a dedicated Portfolio or Standing Committee to oversee the President and Presidency as a whole.

He said Ramaphosa had centralised a lot of functions in his office, and there was no dedicated oversight of the work he does. “It is, therefore, long overdue that a separate committee must be established to oversee the President, and that does not require a study tour to determine. There is absolutely no need to take a study tour to Britain to study how a President must be held accountable,” he said. In response to the serious allegations made by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety that South Africa secretly provided arms to Russia, Malema said that the ambassador should be sanctioned for his careless remarks.

He added that he would have “done the same” if it is found true that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia. “If weapons were given to Russia, it’s a good thing. I would have done the same if I was President.” But Malema said he doubted the allegations were true.

“I don’t think these ones have capacity unless we are talking about knobkerries and spears. What would Russia not have that they can find here? “Anyway, how will they sneak out arms? Helped by who?” Malema questioned. [email protected]