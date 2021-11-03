Election results: your lunchtime update on the national results

Johannesburg - The pace of the counting process seems to have slowed significantly, with not much changing on the Electoral Commission’s databoard at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) by lunchtime on Wednesday. While the IEC earlier announced that it had counted 69% of the votes, the dashboard and IEC had not been updated with that figure.

During a briefing yesterday, the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, was confident they would complete 90% of the count by last night. However, even with the updated figures, it is a far-cry from that target. Earlier, the IEC said that at the level of capturing, 90% of the results were in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.

By 1pm, the live results reflected on the IEC’s board showed that, nationally, the ruling party had, gained 46.36% of voters’ support, with the DA holding 22.03%, followed by the EFF with 10.29%. The live results further indicated that 36 councils were hung and votes for 102 councils were not yet calculated. As the ANC remained under the 50% mark, it managed to bag 6.8 million votes.

In the metro’s, the DA was leading in the City of Tshwane with 34.05%, followed by the ANC with 32.77%. The EFF had10.84% of the votes while new kid on the block, Action SA, scored 8.84%. The Freedom Front Plus was closing in on Action SA, with 7.61% of the votes. In the City of Johannesburg, the ANC was at 31.65%, while the DA followed closely, at 29.11%. Herman Mashaba’s party, Action SA was at 16.08% and the EFF 10.59%.

The results coming out of Ekurhuleni on Wednesday at lunchtime around 1pm reflected the ANC scored 37.28% of voters support so far, the DA 29.88%, the EFF 13.68% and Action SA at 6.57%. In eThekwini, the ANC was leading with 42.52%, the DA 27.05% and the EFF 10.12%. The IFP was at 6.39% while Action SA gained 2.04% of the votes so far. Results in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape reflected that the ANC so far scored 60.73%, the DA 18.17% and the EFF 11.84%.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro remained a close call, with the ANC securing 41.01% of the votes while the DA was hot on its tail, with 38.86% of the support. The EFF is at 6.81%. In the City of Cape Town, the DA bagged 20 council seats with 62.27% of voter support while the ANC was at 13.26%. Patricia De Lille's GOOD Party was at 4.47%.