Embattled SA Post Office has fired over 500 employees for corruption, theft and fraud

The beleaguered South African Post Office (Sapo) has fired more than 500 employees who have been involved in fraud, corruption and theft in the past three years. Sapo CEO Nomkhitha Mona told members of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on communications that they had to fire these employees because their actions affected the post office.

Mona said some of their employees have been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and charged for these crimes. Sapo and Postbank were on Wednesday tabling their audited financial statements to the committee. Mona said Sapo last posted a profit in 2006 and has been struggling since then.

The post office is one of the entities that relied on bailouts from National Treasury. The Treasury has pumped in hundreds of billions of rands in bailouts on struggling State-Owned Entities in the last decade. Mona also said that Sapo has been working closely with the Postbank in the payment of social grants.