Former Post Office manager to spend 10 years behind bars for stealing over R1.1 million

An Eastern Cape man who was employed as a SA Post Office manager in Cedarville, near Matatiele has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than R1.1 million. The Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Themba Nyamela, 33, to 12 years imprisonment for theft of more than R1.1 million from the SA Post Office, where he was employed as an acting branch manager.

The court also suspended two years from the sentence for five years on the condition he does not commit a similar offence during the period of suspension, effectively reducing it to 10 years. "Nyamela pleaded guilty to a charge of theft after he was arrested following his dismissal from the post office, emanating from a disciplinary hearing wherein he also pleaded guilty to having stolen the money in a period of three years, from 2019 to 2021," NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. In his plea explanation, he stated that he had financial difficulties and could not pay back loans, and that’s when he started to take out the daily financial collections, which had to be banked, for his personal use.

"He also blamed his gambling addiction for his actions, as he had been hoping to score a jackpot, cease to take the money from the employer, and pay it back," Tyali said. Tyali further added that the former mail delivery man, who rose through the ranks to teller and acting branch manager, was stopped in his tracks when his superiors started sending emails instructing that he deposit the outstanding amounts. "He ignored these communications until he admitted to his area manager that there was no money to deposit and he was not in a position to pay it back," Tyali said.

State advocate, Neziswa September argued for the imposition of the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years for theft of amounts over R500,000. "The court found that there were compelling circumstances for deviation, including the fact that Nyamela pleaded guilty and his pensions were to be forfeited to the South African Post Office,” Tyali said. The Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, commended the prosecutor and the investigating officer for their roles in ensuring that justice was served.