Energy Crisis Movement urges govt to provide generators to small business

Cape Town – The Energy Crisis Movement believes that availing generators to small businesses would go a long way in mitigating the effects of the current power crisis. The movement says that small businesses are reeling from the pressure caused by inconsistent power supply.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, ECM spokesperson Terzel Rasmus-Williams said that the government must subsidise businesses with generators, in particular those in the food production sector. “The movement calls on government to subsidise businesses in the food production sector with generators to protect food security, prevent the increase of the food prices and prevent further job losses in this sector. “It’s our view this is a crisis created by government and therefore measures such as these should be put in place by government to prevent the crisis from further impacting South Africans, particularly the poor,” Williams said.

She said they were calling on the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the Department of Small Business Development to prioritise this as a matter of urgency. “We have seen on social media the impact that load shedding has on the food security of our country and for this reason we calling for this intervention as a matter of urgency,” Williams added. IOL