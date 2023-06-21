Eskom board has not received De Ruyter’s intelligence report

Cape Town - The Eskom board has insisted to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it has not received the intelligence report that was commissioned by former CEO André de Ruyter. Members of the board and executives were appearing before Scopa on Wednesday on a number of issues facing the power utility.

One of the issues related to the intelligence report that De Ruyter was involved in. De Ruyter had also said in a television interview that high-ranking politicians were involved in corruption at Eskom. Eskom board member Claudelle von Eck said De Ruyter had bypassed the board when he went to do an interview in which he made allegations of corruption and looting in the company.

She said she was shocked when that happened. “I was shocked. I did not expect André would do what he did, bypassing the board,” said Von Eck. She told Scopa members that she did not know there was an intelligence report into criminal activities at the power stations.

De Ruyter had hired former national police commissioner George Fivaz to gather intelligence on the crime and corruption taking place at Eskom. Von Eck said the board has not had sight of the intelligence report. “It’s difficult to have a view until we have seen the report,” said Von Eck.

She said De Ruyter had mentioned it, but they were not aware of the extent of the work involved in the intelligence operation by Fivaz. “We don’t have the full picture until we have seen it,” said Von Eck of the report. She said much of the information about the report was obtained from the media.