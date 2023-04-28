eThekwini Municipality lambasted for paying salary of councillor in jail for killing his predecessor to get elected

Durban - The ANC-run eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is in hot water after it emerged that it is still paying the hefty salary of ANC councillor Muzimuni Ngiba who was arrested 10 months ago for allegedly killing his predecessor to get the position. Vincent Mkhize, the DA’s caucus chief whip in the municipality, said speaker Thabani Nyawose confirmed that Ngiba is still on the payroll of the municipality that is facing service delivery challenges.

Ngiba, a senior member of the ANC in eThekwini, is from ward 101, which includes the Cato Manor informal settlement and parts of Mayville township. NEWS: The ANC-run eThekwini municipality is in hot water after it emerged that it is still paying the hefty salary of ANC Councillor Muzimuni Ngoba who was arrested 10 months ago for allegedly killing his predecessor in order to get the position. The DA says Speaker Thabani — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 28, 2023 In October 2021, just before the local government elections, Siyabonga Mkhize, the ANC’s candidate in the ward, was shot and killed. Another man, ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga, was killed and two others were wounded in the attack.

Ngiba, who was one of the “chief mourners” at Mkhize’s funeral, was later arrested with three others – Mlomo Ngcobo, Sandile Mzizi and Sfiso Vincent Mlondo – who are believed to be the hitmen in the case. Mkhize said Ngiba’s salary should have been stopped long ago as he is not working. “The DA in eThekwini is concerned with the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality using taxpayers’ money to pay an incarcerated councillor who has been in prison for at least 10 months, awaiting trial for the murder of a former ANC ward candidate shortly before the 2021 local government elections.

“The DA in KZN has raised the issue with Cogta, which has also written to the municipality. “The DA will escalate this matter by writing to the speaker of council and city manager, requesting that councillor Mzimuni Ngiba be suspended. “During a council meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the DA posed the question to council speaker Thabani Nyawose, who confirmed that councillor Mzimuni Ngiba is indeed still getting paid despite being behind bars.

“Ward 101 in Manor Gardens and Mayville continues to be without an active councillor, yet a suspected murderer is being paid,” Mkhize said. Moreover, Mkhize said the Bongi Sithole-Moloi-led KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) should have handled the case better. “The Co-operative Governance Department should have handled this waste of funds months ago, yet it has done nothing.