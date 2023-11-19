First-time voters concerned about jobs, service delivery ahead of 2024 elections

First-time voters in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, have expressed their frustration and fear, during the voter registration weekend, that they may vote for a party that will not address their challenges. This was as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) voter registration weekend came to an end. The commission had set aside the 18 and 19 November for the public to register to vote as the elections loom.

IOL spoke to several people who were at Thuto ke Maatla Comprehensive School in Maokeng to register to vote or confirm if they were still registered voters. Speaking to IOL, a first-time voter who is concerned about his vote next year, Mncedisi Skosana, said he would expect his vote to make a difference and ensure that the country was productive. Skosana said high unemployment levels, substance abuse, load shedding, and lack of service delivery are some of the issues to tackle in 2024.

“The biggest battle is substance abuse in townships, we have an issue of alcohol intake but what comes tops is lack of job opportunities,” he said. He added that load shedding was a problem currently with the ongoing exams. Another eligible first-time registered voter, who did not want to be identified, raised the concerns of some voters who said service delivery and lack of job opportunities were not enough to rescue their situation.

“I want my vote next year to bring change to the young people of South Africa. We are tired of empty promises and a government that doesn’t care for its people. I want change,” she said. Last year Thembisa residents embarked on a strike against the municipality over a lack of service delivery. Angry residents, who protested over high electricity bills and rates, turned the township into a no-go area.

Ekurhuleni municipal offices and cars were burnt down. Many had vowed not to back down with the protest until their demands over service delivery were met.