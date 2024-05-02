Floyd Shivambu gets second Masters Degree from the University of London

Economic Freedom Frighter’s (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu graduated with a Master of Science degree in International Development from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. Shivambu shared his graduation ceremony on social media on Thursday and said he was awarded the qualification on Tuesday.

“I had the honour of being awarded a MSc in International Development degree by the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies,” he said. Shivambu said he was honoured to be part an alumni that was attended by political activist from Guyana Walter Rodney, and Ethiopian politician, Arkebe Oqubay. “The journey was worth it and expanded our understanding of what is to be done,” he added.

Shivambu’s research topic focused on China and Africa’s economic relations. Shivambu got his first Masters degree in Political Science from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2014. His dissertation was on South Africa’s negotiated transition to an inclusive political system.

Meanwhile, as the country is heading for the polls on May 29, Shivambu said this year's elections would be highly contested, adding that all credible polls were pointing to the fact that the African National Congress (ANC) would likely go below 40%. Shivambu said many South Africans had already demonstrated in the 2021 local elections that they were fed up with the ANC. "If we were to aggregate the vote the ANC got in 2021, it is far below 50%, so the majority of South Africans are saying the ANC must pack its bags and leave.