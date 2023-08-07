Former ANC Women’s League branch leader and daughter killed in alleged GBV attack in Durban

The former branch leader of the ANC Women’s League in eThekwini, Doreen Manzi, was killed in an alleged gender-based violent attack in Chatsworth, Durban, on Sunday evening. Manzi was shot dead alongside her daughter, who was also killed in the attack. The incident allegedly took place at or around 6 pm on Sunday while the community experienced load shedding.

According to the ANC in Ward 71, Chatsworth, to which Manzi belonged, the alleged suspect entered and exited the home through Papavar Road in Crossmoor. The alleged suspect fled the scene with Manzi’s six-year-old granddaughter, who has since been reported as missing. Her eight-year-old grandson was also injured in the incident and rushed to a Chatsworth hospital.

Manzi was a prominent ANC member in Ward 71 in Chatsworth. The party has since appealed to all members of the community to come forward with any reports or evidence of the incident and identification of the alleged suspect or suspects. Ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan described Manzi as a “pillar of our community, unmatched in ethics and principle”. “Comrade Doreen would be the first to point out any wrong or warn us to avoid any danger. We must acknowledge the community for being vigilant and the selfless act of a private resident in assisting to transport the grandchild to hospital in his own vehicle.

“Thank you to SAPS Chatsworth for attending the scene and ensuring that a docket was opened and that an investigation will begin — we commit to monitoring this process, PPS Security and the Shallcross CPF for providing additional security and allowing for a sense of additional safety,” he said. According to Vedan, the ANC was with the family and would handle the necessary arrangements. “The family is in shock and is suffering deep trauma and require assistance. We need to ensure justice for the Manzi family, just as Comrade Doreen selflessly and without the expectation of reward had ensured justice for our people,” he said.