Former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter lands new job in the US

Former Eskom group chief executive Andre De Ruyter has landed a new job in the US. According to a City Press report, De Ruyter, is set to join Yale University as a visiting senior fellow at the end of August.

It is believed De Ruyter will take classes dealing with topics such as renewable energy and the green economy. The former Eskom CEO left the power utility at the end of February after he made damning allegations about senior unnamed politicians apparently involved in Eskom corruption. He was relieved of his duties after a special board meeting in a matter of days.

In an interview broadcast by eTV, De Ruyter said there was rampant corruption which was being engineered by top politicians from the governing party, who are interfering at the ailing power utility. De Ruyter made shocking revelations, saying undisclosed members of the governing party and government at the highest levels were aware of the corruption that is happening at Eskom and also that the utility serves as the ANC’s “feeding trough”. The board said told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in June that it had not received the intelligence report that was commissioned by de Ruyter.

Eskom board members told Scopa they did not know there was an intelligence report into criminal activities at the power stations. De Ruyter also published a book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, which Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana described as de Ruyter breaking trust. Makwana at the time said Eskom would be taking action against him.