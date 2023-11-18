Former Minister Lindiwe Sisulu pays tribute to Gift of the Givers’ Ahmed Abbasi who was killed in Gaza

Former Cabinet member Lindiwe Sisulu has paid tribute to the slain head of the Gift of the Givers in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, and described his death as a profound loss.
Sisulu, who is the patron and founder of the Lindiwe Sisulu Foundation, wrote to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to pay her respects to Abbasi.
Abbasi was killed this week with his brother when they coming back from a prayer.
Sisulu said Abbas and his brother have left an indelible mark in the organisation. They worked for the Gift of the Givers for many years.
She said Abbasi had left an indelible mark on many people because of his work.
“The departure of such integral individuals who played pivotal roles within your esteemed organisation has undoubtedly created a profound void. Their unwavering commitment, dedication, and invaluable contributions to the Gift of the Givers and its noble causes have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many, including us at the Lindiwe Sisulu Foundation.
“The partnership between the Lindiwe Sisulu Foundation and Gift of the Givers has been forged on the principles of mutual respect, shared goals, and a collective vision to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, and their absence will be deeply felt,” said Sisulu.
She said this was a difficult time for the organisation.
