Former Parliament and SABC’s legal adviser advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara has joined the Special Investigating Unit as chief legal counsel. The SIU announced that Vanara assumed his duties on Tuesday.

Vanara worked in Parliament for many years and in 2017 he was evidence leader in the Eskom inquiry in Parliament that was chaired by former ANC MP Zukiswa Rantho. Vanara had lodged criminal charges against ANC MP Bongani Bongo after he accused him of trying to bribe him to stop the inquiry. A few years later the Western Cape High Court acquitted Bongo.

But Vanara had insisted that he knew what happened in October 2017 at his office. The Eskom inquiry had made damning findings against certain individuals at the power utility and outside and the report was handed to the Zondo commission. Vanara joined the SABC in 2018 where he was Group Executive for Legal and Governance.

The SIU said on Tuesday Vanara has been in the legal fraternity for more than 23 years. “The SIU looks forward to Advocate Vanara leading our legal team and strengthening our civil litigation division to achieve even greater milestones,” said the SIU. It said the appointment of Vanara “forms part of SIU strategy which focuses on implementing business process improvements that are result driven.”