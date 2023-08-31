Gauteng MEC Mbali Hlophe says they will relocate fire victims to a safe place

Gauteng MEC of Social Development, Mbali Hlophe says they have identified three buildings in Johannesburg that can be used to accommodate people who were affected by the fire in Marshalltown. Hlophe said she will work closely with MEC of Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile on the matter.

She said they will be providing victims of the fire with warm meals, blankets and other forms of assistance. The fire left dozens of people dead and others in hospital. Hlophe visited the three buildings that were identified to possibly accommodate the victims of the blaze.

Senior Gauteng officials were on the scene on Thursday after the inferno swept through the derelict and hijacked building. Hlophe said her department will playing a leading role in ensuring that the people were looked after. “As we stand here today, we have come through as both local and provincial government to offer our assistance. I am here with the MEC for Human Settlements, who is working with the department, as it pertains to the infrastructure issues and how they are going to relocate the individuals.