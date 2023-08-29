Gcaleka recommended to Parliament as next Public Protector

Kholeka Gcaleka has been recommended by the ad hoc committee in the National Assembly to be the next Public Protector. The ANC was supported by the IFP in backing Gcaleka to take over as Public Protector in October.

Chairperson of the ad hoc committee Cyril Xaba said on Tuesday they will table the report in the National Assembly. He said Parliament will need to have 60% of MPs to support Gcaleka before they send her name to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final approval. Gcaleka was in the running for the position with seven other candidates, including Pension Funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane, former South African Human Rights Commission CEO and current head of legal in the Office of the Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, Tseliso Thipanyane, and magistrate Johanna Ledwaba.

The other candidates who did not make it were Oliver Josie, Boitumelo Mmusinyane, Lynn Marais and Kwena Ntsewa. Gcaleka was grilled by political parties last week during the interviews over her Phala Phala report. ANC MPs, including Qubudile Dyantyi, Mina Lesoma and Bulelani Magwanishe said Gcaleka has demonstrated her ability to do the job as Public Protector.

The EFF, DA and other smaller parties rejected Gcaleka, saying she had a cloud hanging over her head. EFF MP Omphile Maotwe said Gcaleka was protecting Ramaphosa in her Phala Phala report. Maotwe said Gcaleka was doing Ramaphosa the favour in her Phala Phala report so that she would be appointed to the position of Public Protector.

“She has a cloud hanging over her head. To give her the office of Public Protector with a cloud hanging over her head is suicidal,” said Maotwe. IFP MP Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said they fully support the appointment of Gcaleka as the new Public Protector. Qubudile Dyantyi said Gcaleka was the right person for the position.

“Until Gcaleka came, I was worried whether we would have a candidate. For one-and-a-half hours she sat there, she dealt with my worries. “I was amazed in three years as a deputy, she was ready. I was amazed by the level of readiness to take over the mettle of Public Protector of South Africa,” said Dyantyi. Werner Horn of the DA and Wouter Wessels of the Freedom Front Plus said they rejected the recommendation of Gcaleka as the next Public Protector.