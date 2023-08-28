Mkhwebane’s successor could be known by Tuesday

Members of the ad hoc committee will meet on Tuesday to decide who should be the next Public Protector after they complete the process of interviewing eight candidates. The ad hoc committee, chaired by ANC MP Cyril Xaba, had grilled acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, Pension Funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane, and former South African Human Rights Commission CEO Tseliso Thipanyane.

The other candidates were Lynn Marais, Magistrate Johanna Ledwaba, Oliver Josie, Boitumelo Mmusinyane, and Kwena Ntsewa. The committee will now decide on the successful candidate and the name will be sent to the National Assembly for approval. The new public protector will assume office once President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on the name in the National Assembly.

Members of the ad hoc committee have been racing against time to get the process done before the term of the current public protector ends in October. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who has been on suspension since last year, faces removal from office after the section 194 committee recommended that she should be removed. But the EFF said it would challenge the findings of the committee in court.

It said the process to remove Mkhwebane was done hastily and there was no due process. The Section 194 committee, chaired by Qubudile Dyantyi, found that Mkhwebane was guilty of misconduct. [email protected]