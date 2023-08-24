Final report on Mkhwebane submitted to Parliament

Section 194 inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi heaped praise on fellow members for conducting the inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office in an unbiased and transparent manner. “Members worked diligently, without any fear or favour and without any preconceived outcome in mind, with just the evidence placed before them to reach a conclusion,” Dyantyi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on the steps of the National Assembly, Dyantyi said Mkhwebane had “from the word go” referred to the inquiry as an illegal, unlawful, irrational and invalid process. On Tuesday, the inquiry sent its final report for submission to the National Assembly, recommending Mkhwebane’s removal from office, after it found her guilty of misconduct and incompetence. The report was adopted without Mkhwebane submitting her written response, and a plea from her newly appointed attorney of record for a stay of proceedings. Dyanyti said that the inquiry, the first of its kind in the country, had not been an easy task.

“When you stay the course in terms of your work, I think it is worth it in the end,” he said. He compared his handling of the inquiry’s challenges to a pilot trying to land a plane under difficult conditions. “In its DNA we had to manage turbulence. I managed to do that against all odds.”

Dyantyi also said the inquiry had at all stages provided Mkhwebane with the opportunity to give her version of events. “We encouraged her at all times to participate in the process, whether it was to respond to questions by evidence leaders or questions by members. “Even after she continuously ignored the deadlines, when the committee adopted its draft report, it provided her with a final opportunity to comment. Nothing was forthcoming.”

“The committee has done its work. “The next meeting of the National Assembly programme committee will have that as an item. That committee must programme the date and venue when we are to vote for this report,” he said. He hoped that the National Assembly would consider the report next month.