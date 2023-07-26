Gcaleka, seven other candidates to face grilling from MPs for public protector job

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka and Pensions Fund Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane are some of the candidates who will face a parliamentary committee in August when they are interviewed for the position of public protector. Former South African Human Rights Commission CEO Tseliso Thipanyane and current SA National Heritage Council boss Sonwabile Mancontywa will also be interviewed by the ad hoc committee.

But former SAHRC Gauteng head Buang Jones was not considered by the committee during the shortlisting process on Wednesday. EFF MP Yoliswa Yako said they strongly oppose one candidate, but will not comment. This was in reference to Gcaleka, who the EFF has accused of not doing her job properly after she cleared president Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala matter.

But the ANC, IFP and other smaller parties said Gcaleka was one of the candidates who meet the criteria for the position. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said they were not picking any preferred names from the list that was presented before MPs. Chairperson of the ad hoc committee Cyril Xaba had asked each member of the committee to present a list of eight names that would be interviewed at the end of August.

The committee had decided that out of a list of 38 names that were decided on a few weeks ago, they should shortlist up to eight candidates to be interviewed. The committee will conduct interviews over two days and then decide on the preferred candidate to be sent to the House for approval. The other candidates shortlisted for the position were Magistrate Johanna Kwenadi Ledwaba, Advocate Oliver Josie, Advocate Lynn Marais, academic Professor Tumi Mmusinyane and Advocate Tommy Ntsewa.

Xaba said the candidates would appear before the committee at the end of next month for interviews. However, MPs will meet before that to prepare questions for the interviews.