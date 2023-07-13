Godongwana, Patel meet top US trade official over AGOA

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel have held a meeting with a senior US official to discuss the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The ministers are currently in Washington, where they engaged with officials from the Joe Biden administration.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai confirmed the meeting, highlighting that AGOA and other trade-related matters were on the agenda. This meeting is part of South Africa's ongoing engagements with the United States. Minister Patel had previously mentioned in parliament that he would be meeting with Tai. He had met with her last year and earlier this year, and continuous discussions have been taking place.

South Africa has faced pressure since the docking of a Russian ship at the Simon's Town naval base in the Western Cape in December, although the government has denied allegations of loading weapons onto the vessel. Various political parties have cautioned that South Africa risks losing its eligibility for AGOA. The Office of the US Trade Representative confirmed the meeting between Godongwana, Patel, and Tai, stating that the discussion centred on the significance of the US-South African trade relationship and exploring ways to enhance economic engagement.

The ministers also addressed the AGOA program and African regional integration. Following the meeting, Ambassador Tai and the South African delegation met with business and civil society leaders from South Africa to discuss opportunities for promoting inclusive economic growth and championing workers in both countries. South Africa is currently in negotiations with the US to secure the extension of AGOA beyond its expiration in 2025. [email protected]