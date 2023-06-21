Bid to access Lady R’s manifest continues

Durban – The DA is pursuing its request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to get details from the Department of Defence regarding the manifest of goods loaded and offloaded from the ship Lady R at the naval base in Simon's Town. This comes after US Ambassador Reuben Brigety announced that he had evidence that South Africa had sold arms and ammunition to Russia when the Lady R docked last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then announced that a panel led by Judge Phineas Mojapelo as chairperson, advocate Leah Gcabashe and Enver Surty would investigate the claims. The Presidency later said Ramaphosa intended to classify the report of the inquiry into the alleged loading of ammunition on to the vessel. DA MP Kobus Marais said the party did not believe there was a reason that the information should not be made public.

“Lady R's cargo manifest should be made available. According to international shipping regulations it should always be on hand and should have the cargo information available. Who gave permission for the Lady R to be escorted to the Simon’s Town naval base by two naval vessels and who gave permission for AB Logistics, Armscor's logistics company, to use the base?” Marais said. On June 12 Defence Minister Thandi Modise responded to the PAIA request, saying that the request had been referred to the Department of Defence’s legal services division for legal recommendations and the South African Air Force for the retrieval of the requested documents. Thereafter the chief of the SANDF would make a recommendation with regard to the release of the requested documents.