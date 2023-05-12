Retired judge to be appointed to probe claim that Russian ship loaded weapons in SA

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the South African government would institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge to probe claims by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben E Brigety II that the country had supplied arms to Russia. South Africa has taken a non-aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, with Brigety essentially calling into question the country’s neutrality on the conflict.

Brigety, in a media engagement yesterday, said munitions had been loaded onto a sanctioned Russian ship, the Lady R, when it docked at Simon’s Town naval base in December. “Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in the Simon's Town naval base between 6th to 8th December, 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons and ammunition onto that vessel in Simon’s Town as it made its way back to Russia,” he said. “We are confident that weapons were loaded onto that vessel and I would bet my life as to the accuracy of that assertion. The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like South Africa to (begin) practising its non-alignment policy.”

Brigety’s claim comes as South Africa awaits legal advice on an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Putin having accepted an in-person invite to attend the BRICS summit in August in Durban. Ramaphosa in a statement from the Presidency yesterday said he had noted with concern the remarks attributed to Brigety. “The ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of co-operation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation led by National Security Special Advisor to the President Dr Sydney Mufamadi. “It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage, while no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations.”

Ramaphosa said in recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was an agreement that an investigation would be allowed to run its course and that the US intelligence services would provide whatever evidence was in their possession. “It is therefore disappointing that the US ambassador has adopted a counter-productive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter.” It is understood that the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, has requested an urgent meeting with Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela on social media yesterday said there have been discussions “between us and colleagues from the United States on the subject, and an approach was agreed to”. “The Presidency will announce a comprehensive response by the SA government and the Presidency and Department of Defence will handle (the release of information on this).” John Stremlau, honorary professor in international relations at Wits University, said this was a serious moment in US and South African relations.

“What Brigety is saying is that South Africa is a sovereign nation but there will be consequences.” Stremlau said the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), a US trade Act, could be affected by Brigety’s revelations. “Political headwinds are blowing in the US Congress but it is still early days. We know there is scepticism in the ANC that Russia, which has so many arms, would need South Africa’s weapons.” He said the Americans were drawing a line in the sand. “So far the Western powers have segregated the issue (Russia-Ukraine conflict) and given South Africa and the other African members who voted to abstain, a pass. The consequences of these decisions taken, which seem (to say) that South Africa is not non-aligned and supports Russia, is troubling to the Biden administration.”