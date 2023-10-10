Gordhan appoints new board of Transnet National Ports Authority

The appointment of the ports authority board follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 that it will become an independent subsidiary with its own board.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced new members of the Transnet National Ports Authority Board.

He said at the time that this was to make state entities efficient and profitable.

Ramaphosa said at the time the ports' authority can generate money and refurbish its infrastructure.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Gordhan said the new board of the ports authority will make ports in the country world-class.