Gordhan appoints new board of Transnet National Ports Authority

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced new members of the Transnet National Ports Authority Board.
The appointment of the ports authority board follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021 that it will become an independent subsidiary with its own board.
He said at the time that this was to make state entities efficient and profitable.
Ramaphosa said at the time the ports' authority can generate money and refurbish its infrastructure.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Gordhan said the new board of the ports authority will make ports in the country world-class.
“Our objective as government is very clear. We want our ports to be world-class so that we can sustain our economic development and create opportunities for further investment to make our economy more competitive, resilient, and dynamic,” said the minister of public enterprises.
Gordhan said the new board will be crucial in ensuring that the ports meet the demands of the economy.
He said new members of the Transnet National Ports Authority Board were businesswoman Zodwa Mlangeni, former Transnet senior manager and infrastructure expert Sue Lund, former senior executive at Transnet Port Terminals, Eskom and Shell Velile Dube, CEO of Air Traffic and Navigation Services Nozipho Portia Mdawe, and Valda Grossmann of AngloGold Ashanti.
The other board members were forensic auditor Clarence Benjamin and former Transnet senior manager Khomotso Phihlela.
