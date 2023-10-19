Gordhan says they are preparing for handover as closure of public enterprises looms

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says they are busy preparing for the handover process in anticipation of his department being shut down after the elections. He said work was already under way in the reconfiguration of government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced early this year that the department of public enterprises will be closed down, and entities falling under it will be sent to line departments. This would mean Transnet would go to the Department of Transport. Eskom will have to fall under the department of mineral resources and energy. The ANC took a resolution at its conference in December last year that the department of public enterprises must be shut down to improve efficiency in government.

Gordhan said in a written reply to a parliamentary question from DA MP Farhat Essack that they were preparing for the reconfiguration of the State. “The process to reconfigure government is under way. The Department of Public Enterprises participates in this process, which is coordinated by the Presidency. The steps to start the handover/reconfiguring of government will be informed by this process,” said Gordhan. Gordhan has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with opposition parties calling for his head following the poor performance of major State-Owned Entities.