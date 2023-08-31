Hawks start inquest into the 1991 killing of Oliver Tambo’s bodyguard in Durban

Thirty-two years after he was assassinated, the family of Mthunzi Njakazi, a former bodyguard of the late former African National Congress (ANC) president, Oliver Tambo may find some closure. This is as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) have started a fresh investigation to determine the motive behind his killing in January 1991 in central Durban.

Njakazi was trained in Angola and was later moved to Lusaka to be a bodyguard of Tambo where the ANC was stationed while in exile. In 1990 he returned to the country shortly after the ANC was unbanned and Codesa talks started. He was then shot dead in Durban under suspicious circumstances.

Njakazi’s brother, Siyabonga, told IOL that the Hawks have approached them and said there will be an inquest in October to get to the bottom of the matter. “My brother Mthunzi Njakazi was assassinated on the 20th of January 1991, just after he had spent 10 years in exile. “He trained in Angola, and due to his competence, he was transferred to Lusaka and became a bodyguard to former president of the ANC,” he said.

He added that they hope that the matter will be settled, as the Truth and Reconciliation Committee (TRC) inflicted more pain on them than unearthing the truth. “The TRC was a theatre movie show for us as victims to relive the pain we suffered. The family (Njakazi) were approached by the Hawks last month to tell us that there is an inquest and the trial dates are in October 2023,” he said. “We have attended pre-trial and dates were set.”

He said during a recent visit by the Hawks, they were told that they have one potential accused who is still alive. “There were no mentions of accused names, however, the Hawks advised us as the family that they had one accused still alive and two witnesses and the name of Mr Ndlovu,” he said. However, the spokesperson of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said there is no suspect and they are conducting an inquest.

"We can confirm that Hawks members are investigating the matter and no suspect has been identified at this stage. "An inquest proceeding will take place on October 24 to 27 at Durban Magistrate's Court," Mhlongo said.