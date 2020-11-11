Hawks still eyeing Steinhoff

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority are still investigating the matter of Steinhoff. This is despite some MPs on Wednesday questioning this, saying there was delay and selective prosecution. But Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya and NPA boss Shamila Batohi said they were still conducting the investigation and there will be prosecutions. Batohi said this was a complex investigation, but denied there was selective prosecution. She said her team was working closely with the Hawks.

The Steinhoff matter has been on the radar of Parliament for some time after it first called Markus Jooste and other former executives to appear.

Scopa said it wants the investigations to be conducted and those behind any criminal activity to face the full might of the law.

Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said this was not negotiable and the investigation has to be concluded.

Lebeya said this was still a priority case. There were 200 statements that the unit has got from witnesses. This would embolden their case against the retail giant.

He said Steinhoff was important to the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies.

"The matter is receiving attention, but the maturity is reached at different stages. The auditors are hard at work to finalise it," he said.

He said Steinhoff was in the top 10 priority cases under investigation by the unit. | Political Bureau