Helen Zille claps back over ANC ‘more crime’ poster backlash

Never one to mince her words, Helen Zille has fired back at an apparent investigation into a post on X where she "fired shots" at the African National Congress (ANC). In the post, the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader shared an edited ANC poster bearing the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside the wording; "Let's do more crime, together. Vote ANC", with the caption; "All that needs to be said."

It is believed that police are now investigating Zille's May 17 post. The doctored post shared by Helen Zille on X All that needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/72YSKQ6hgM

— Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 17, 2024 On Monday, Zille took to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform to share her thoughts on the "investigation". "I heard on radio that a whole TEAM of DETECTIVES is investigating my Tweet showing the ANC poster saying: "Let's do more CRIME together". There is nothing to investigate, guys. One of you can phone me and I will confirm it. The rest of you can go investigate the ANC's crimes," she posted.

I heard on radio that a whole TEAM of DETECTIVES is investigating my Tweet showing the ANC poster saying: "Let's do more CRIME together". There is nothing to investigate, guys. One of you can phone me and I will confirm it. The rest of you can go investigate the ANC's crimes. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) May 22, 2024

Some X users accused Zille of violating the Electoral Commission (IEC) code. She responded that she did not, as she is not a candidate in this year's May 29 election, therefore, the rule did not apply to her. "The detectives know that too," she retorted.

Zille was reportedly informed of the complaint via the IEC. The IEC's Code of Conduct states that political parties may not publish false information about other candidates or parties. Parties that breach the code can be fined up to R200,000, have to give up the party's election deposit, be stopped from working in an area, have their votes in an area cancelled and can have their party registration cancelled.