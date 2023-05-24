Historic Isandlwana area fenced off by municipality after scrap dealers steal war material

Isandlwana - The Umzinyathi District Municipality has fenced off the historic Isandlwana battle site near Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal after scrap dealers were caught stealing the war material lying on the mountain for display and educational purposes. This was revealed by the district mayor, Petros Ngubane on Tuesday, during the provincial commemoration of International Museum Day.

Zulu regiments visiting the Isandlwana mountain in January 2023. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Ngubane said it was important for future generations to be taught their history, so they could have a clear understanding of where they came from and who they were. Isandlwana, a place where the Zulu army defeated the mighty British imperial army in January 1879, was declared by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini as a holy shrine for the nation. The king said the area was sacred because it was where Zulus waged a war to defend their land and way of life.

The late king's sentiments were echoed by his successor, King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini, in January this year, during the commemoration of the 144th anniversary of the battle. Ngubane said the scrap dealers were not only stealing war material; they were vandalising the historic graves of fallen British soldiers who were buried in the area. Some of the material that is found on the mountains are wheels of the ancient wagons that were used by the British army to move around.

“It is very important for us to teach our youth our history, so that they can know who they are and where they come from. “It is for that reason we always encourage areas like Income Museum, where there was a battle in 1838, and they should also know what happened at Isandlwana in 1879. “To us, these places are holy shrines. Hence, when you are inside them, you don’t behave anyhow, but show restraint.

“We were concerned when we learnt that some scrap metal dealers were invading Isandlwana and stealing the material, like bronze necklaces on display, and selling it. “Because of ignorance, they were also leading their cattle to graves on the mountain, thus destroying the graves that are there. One of the re-enactments of the historic battle of Isandlwana. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL “We then decided to fence off the historic area since a lot of damage was being done as a result of these activities,” Ngubane said.