Home Affairs extends office hours ahead of voter registration weekend

Home Affairs has announced it will be extending working hours by at least two hours this weekend in order to accommodate the IEC’s final voter registration drive. Home Affairs has announced an extension of operation times for people needing to collect their identification cards.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the second national voter registration programme will take place on February 3 and 4 - Saturday and Sunday. "The second national voter registration weekend is part of the Electoral Commission's effort to ensure that South Africans who were unable to register to vote during the first registration drive in November 2023 have another opportunity to do so," the commission said. IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela added that existing voters will also use the opportunity to update and/or change their details before the voters’ roll is closed for these elections.

In response, Home Affairs said it will open its offices for an extra two hours on Friday from 4pm to 6pm for ID collection. On Saturday and Sunday, offices will be opened from 8am to 5pm. "Services to be offered are application and collection of IDs and applications for Temporary Identification Certificates (TICs). TICs cost R70 and are issued on the spot.

“With these documents, eligible voters will be able to register for the 2024 national and provincial elections," said Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza. Qoza said members of the public would also be able to book collection appointments before visiting offices, using the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) via www.dha.gov.za. People may also visit their closest Home Affairs office without booking an appointment.