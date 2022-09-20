Home Affairs is working with the UN to clear refugee applications backlog - Motsoaledi

Pretoria - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the portfolio committee on Tuesday that the country's refugee and asylum-seeker system needed a complete overhaul as it failed to provide permits based on economic reasons. Motsoaledi was presenting progress made in addressing the backlog of more than 130 000 appeals against the refusal of refugee permits, which was the major cause of backlogs.

He said most appeals were from those who fled their countries due to economic collapse. Speaking to eNCA, Motsoaledi said the department is working with the United Nations high commissioner for refugees to fix the backlog. “There has been a large number of people who rushed to South Africa after the world economic collapse, especially the collapse of the economy in Zimbabwe in 2008. By 2009 many people came to South Africa.

“Many did not qualify for asylum, they were rejected by the refugee status determination officers and appealed. “So the appeal process created a backlog and we are working with the United Nations to clear that backlog,” Motsoaledi rold eNCA. Motsoaledi added that the UN has donated funds in order to hire more experienced staff to assist with the backlog.

“The UN gave us R143m over a period of four years to hire more people. Now with this money, we will be able to hire 36 members who are all lawyers to help clear the backlog.” On the issue of foreigners burdening the country’s health system, Motsoaledi said he doesn’t want to defend anybody, however, he indicated that figures and numbers don't lie. “Just go to the hospitals and check… It’s not a matter of who says this, who says that, go to the hospitals and ask for statistics and check, that’s where you’ll get your answer.”

