Home Affairs to keep doors open on Voting Day

By Hope Ntanzi In a bid to allow as many South Africans as possible to vote in the May 29 elections, Home Affairs has announced it will be open to allow collection of ID documents and issuing of temporary IDs on election day.

Over 27 million South Africans are registered to vote in the May 29 elections. In a justice, crime prevention, and security cluster briefing held in Pretoria on Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi outlined the criteria for obtaining temporary identification certificates (TIC) ahead of the May elections. With the elections looming, citizens must understand the process and requirements for obtaining this essential document.

To be eligible for a TIC, individuals must meet the following criteria: Proof of Application Candidates must provide evidence that they have submitted an application to the Department of Home Affairs for a permanent identity document, such as an ID book or smart card. By doing this, it is made sure that only those who are actively working toward getting their permanent ID will receive TICs.

Identity Verification To verify their identity, applicants must go through a robust verification process. Giving biometric information, like a fingerprint or facial recognition, may be part of this to prevent fraud and guarantee that the right person receives the TIC. Reasonable Cause People must provide an affidavit as legitimate proof for a TIC. They may be able to obtain their permanent ID due to legitimate reasons such as application processing delays, theft or loss of the ID, or other unanticipated events. The TIC serves as a temporary solution for individuals who, for various reasons, are unable to obtain their permanent identification documents in time for voting.

“On election day, all Home Affairs offices will be open as long as voting stations are open, any person who might have a mishap with their ID will have a right to collect a temporary identification certificate,” said Motsoaledi. Home Affairs said TICs would be issued immediately for use and can be obtained for R70. A voting opportunity is granted to you if you possess an enabling document, such as a green ID book, smart ID card, or TIC. It is illegal to vote in South Africa's democratic elections without one of these forms of identity, provided only by Home Affairs.

Motsoaledi said: “The temporary solution certificate will be accepted by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for voting purposes. “With these documents, eligible voters will be able to register and vote for the 2024 national and provincial election,” said the department. The department appeals to citizens to collect their smart ID cards or green ID books, or to apply for TIC so that they may exercise their democratic right to vote.