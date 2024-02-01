The hunt is on for the Deputy Public Protector after Parliament announced that applications and nominations for the position were now open and the deadline is February 16. The position became vacant after advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, who was Deputy Public Protector, was appointed to the position of Public Protector following a parliamentary process.

Gcaleka succeeded Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was impeached by Parliament in September last year. This was after a parliamentary inquiry, chaired by ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi, made serious findings against Mkhwebane during her term as public protector. An independent panel had been set up to establish if there was prima facie evidence against Mkhwebane.

The section 194 committee found there was evidence of incompetence against Mkhwebane. She was removed in September. Mkhwebane has since joined the Economic Freedom Fighters and is serving in the justice committee. Chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice, Bulelani Magwanishe said on Thursday the position of deputy public protector will have to be filled soon.

Members of the public can start applying for the job and nominate candidates they believe are fit for purpose. The shortlisted candidates will have to face a grilling by Parliament where they will be interviewed. The justice committee will then submit a report to Parliament for approval of the successful candidate.