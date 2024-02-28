‘I did not arrive in helicopter in Durban,’ says Cele over ANC manifesto chopper drama

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has denied claims by political parties he arrived in a helicopter at Moses Mabhida stadium during the African National Congress’s (ANC) election manifesto launch in Durban. Cele said he did not arrive in a helicopter, but he was part of a crime prevention team after picking up information of trouble in KwaMashu and Inanda.

He said he had arrived at the stadium at 6:15am that day in his official cars, but later they got information about trouble in the two townships and had to rush there. Cele said he was doing crime prevention with other members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) when he used the helicopter. The minister came under fire over the weekend from political parties and the public when he was seen apparently landing in a helicopter. He was also filmed getting on board the chopper.

The SAPS had members on the ground to monitor the situation during the manifesto launch in Durban. Cele defended the decision to use the helicopter, and said he arrived in town early that day. He was answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday when he denied claims by members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) about using a helicopter to get to the venue.

He only got onto the helicopter when they heard there was trouble in KwaMashu and Inanda. “Don’t come here and talk about things you don’t know about. I don’t know why the DA did not put my name in their manifesto.Somebody writes to say Cele came with a grand helicopter. “I came in the city at exactly 6:15am in two cars like all other ministers. When we went to the war room, we received information that there are problems in two areas, in KwaMashu and Inanda. The availability of reaching those areas to stop that trouble, as usual (we use a helicopter). It happened that way.

“But I did not use the helicopter (to land at the stadium). I used the helicopter on that day, when there was the ANC manifesto I was still the minister of police and the minister of police had to do the crime prevention together with the police as he usually does. That is what happened,” said Cele. Cele said the DA was asking the wrong questions because he was doing his work. He said crime prevention was part of the work of the police. They needed to reach the areas that were in trouble quicker and had to use the helicopter.