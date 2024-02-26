IEC says parties were given enough time to adhere to signature demands and election date

As South Africans gear up for the general elections, the Election Commission of South Africa (IEC) has asserted that the political parties were given enough time to adhere to the signature requirements and election date. The IEC briefed the media on Monday the state of readiness ahead of the 2024 general elections on May 29.

The IEC’s Dr Nomsa Masuku told those who complained about the dates, to get along with them because “nothing was surprising”. Masuku stated that the portal for capturing signatures has been open since January 26, so contestants have had enough time to start with the process. She emphasised that anyone who is preparing to contest the elections should know that the train starts moving when the date is proclaimed.

She responded to complaints about the time that was given to parties for signature collection. Chief Executive, Sy Mamabolo tabled the key cut-off times and dates for the performance of electoral activities for the nearing elections. The timetable contains crucial performance dates for election contestants, as well as the broad voting public.

Mamabolo unpacked the aspects of the elections timetable, which include the certification of the voters' roll, publication of voting station details, and the submission of candidate nomination notices to vote abroad. The briefing follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the election date. The government has gazetted and proclaimed the election date. It also declared it a public holiday.

The elections will be held on May 29. This comes after the voter registration was closed officially on Friday. Mamabolo said no further voter registration may take place, either at a local office or online. “Voter verifications, as well as other validations are currently under way to ensure that there is compliance with the provisions of the law in respect of eligibility to vote,” he said.

He urged voters to vote where they are registered, failure to do so, they must inform the IEC. Special votes and home visit votes will take place on May 27 and 28. The closing date for applications is May 3. Special voting at diplomatic missions will happen on either May 14 or May 18.

Mamabolo said an official list of the 23,292 voting stations to be used in these elections will be available for inspection from April 12. “This list will include the addresses of voting stations as well as the stopping times of the 33 mobile voting stations. The project of contracting these voting stations is well advanced,” he said. [email protected]