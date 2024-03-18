IFP says meeting with ANC is not necessary

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has turned down a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC) to resolve their differences after clashes at the weekend left ruling party supporters injured. The call for a meeting was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the weekend clashes and said they have to meet with the IFP to iron out their differences before the May 29 elections.

Ramaphosa said they did not want any bloodshed in KwaZulu-Natal or any province. He said the ANC will have to meet with the IFP. But the IFP said on Monday it did not want such a meeting because it was not involved in any violence.

“We have noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa has said in the media that a meeting between the IFP and ANC will take place; a glaring and irresponsible indictment towards the IFP suggesting we must meet because the IFP is involved. As far we are concerned such meeting is not necessary, as the IFP is not involved in any acts of violence. “If such a meeting were to take place, the ANC would first have to explain the nature of the meeting it held on March 2, 2024 wherein plans were hatched to disrupt IFP campaign activities,” said IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. He also said KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development Siboniso Duma must apologise to the Zulu monarch and the Zulu nation for his conduct.

Duma publicly clashed with traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Buthelezi is also the district mayor of Zululand and was appointed to his current position by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini recently. “Siboniso Duma owes His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, AmaKhosi and the AmaZulu Nation an apology for his utterly disgraceful and uncultured behaviour,” said Hlengwa.