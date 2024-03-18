Peace talks between ANC and IFP urged as election tensions grow

The IFP and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to engage in peace talks after a clash between supporters over the weekend raised concerns about political intolerance ahead of the upcoming general elections. An incident on stage at an event in Zululand on Saturday between ANC regional chairperson and MEC for Economic Development Siboniso Duma and Zulu traditional prime minister and senior IFP leader Thulasizwe Buthelezi is believed to have resulted in a physical altercation between IFP and ANC supporters later that same day.

Duma took the microphone away from Buthelezi, who was introducing the king, when Buthelezi started to make comments about the ANC in KZN. The incident took place in full view of Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at an event to commemorate King Dinuzulu KaCetshwayo. ANC regional chairperson and MEC for Economic Development Siboniso Duma and Zulu traditional prime minister and senior IFP leader Thulasizwe Buthelezi is believed to have resulted in a physical altercation between IFP and ANC supporters ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was disappointed that after the event “our members were attacked by IFP members”.

“We are calling upon the police to investigate this attack and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators. “We have been informed about the efforts of both the ANC and the IFP leadership in KwaZulu-Natal aimed at ensuring that violence never resurfaces in any part of the province. “In pursuing long-term peace and stability, there are a few elements that must be (adhered to) by all peace-loving people in the province.”

Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC wanted to make it clear that the violence, tension and conflict that had been prevalent in the country in the pre-democratic era had ended in 1994. “This was done through the advent of democratic change and national general elections based on equality and the principle of one man, one vote. “The people of this country and KwaZulu-Natal in particular must unite and show their public disapproval of any attempt aimed at taking us back to an era of tension and blood-letting as a result of political violence.”

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party condemned all forms of violence. “We welcome any police investigation that leads to the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident being apprehended, and we wish anyone injured a speedy recovery. “The ruling party alleges, without offering any evidence, that IFP supporters are responsible,” Hlengwa said.

He said accusing IFP members of acts of violence without any proof is “clear provocation aimed at destabilising the province of KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the crucial May 29 elections”. IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaking after Saturday’s event, said: “If you (disagree with) what a speaker has to say, allow him to speak and (then) let the audience decide.” Hlabisa said ANC T-shirts were distributed at the event, and the IFP had no issues with this.

“Everyone must allow for maximum tolerance so people can decide freely who will run the country.” Senior ANC leader in KZN Mike Mabuyakhulu said the “attack on innocent members of the ANC” had to be condemned. “It was not necessary to cut off from the podium an agent provocateur who was clearly intent on disrupting the event.

“This, however, cannot and does not mean his opportunistic behaviour should have been left unchallenged. “The correct situation (would) have been to deal with it decisively after the end of his address. “No government that is worth its salt could have allowed itself to be insulted with impunity at its own event,” Mabuyakhulu said.

He added that the party would call on IFP leaders to take firm action against those who participated in the incident. The ANC Women’s League in the province said that it had full confidence that law enforcement agencies would bring those involved in the assault of ANC supporters, including women, to book. Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu of the University of KwaZulu-Natal said political leaders should not display intolerance, immaturity and childishness.

“Leaders in their messaging must not be irresponsible, especially in a province where tensions can run very high.” Ndlovu said a meeting between the leaders of the ANC and the IFP would help to calm the situation. “This is important because the average person could easily misinterpret what they saw on Saturday.