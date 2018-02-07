To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Johannesburg - Beleaguered President Jacob Zuma has refused to resign, according to comments by a top ANC official in a leaked recording published on Wednesday night.



In the recording newly-elected African National Congress treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who was speaking at the Mining Indaba, can be heard saying: "On Sunday evening, President Zuma says to us, 'What do you guys mean by transition?’"

"We were saying to President Zuma on Sunday that we don't want two centres of power; we want (deputy) president (Cyril) Ramaphosa to take control not only of the ANC, but the affairs of the state. And we were very clear about it... President Zuma basically said to us: 'I'm not going anywhere, I'm not convinced by you guys so I’m not going to resign. You can go back and report to your national working committee and the NEC that I said I’m not resigning’,” Mashatile is heard saying in the recording.

The leaked recording emerges amid other reports that Zuma has been negotiating terms to step down. On Wednesday, newly elected ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said he was in direct talks with Zuma to bring the impasse to a speedy resolution. Ramaphosa is also deputy president of SA.

You can listen to the recording here:

