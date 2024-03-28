It will be premature to ask Mapisa-Nqakula to go, says Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has asked that Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula be given a chance to clear her name in the courts rather than being forced to quit. He said Mapisa-Nqakula has already indicated that she has co-operated with law enforcement agencies who are investigating her on charges of corruption.

Mashatile refused to say whether they will support a motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula. However, he said there were already legal processes in place and Parliament should wait for those processes to be finalised. Mapisa-Nqakula has challenged her arrest by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) in court.

The High Court in Pretoria will deliver judgment on the application next Tuesday. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has tabled a motion of no confidence against ,Mapisa-Nqakula and urged all political parties to support it. But Mashatile, who was replying to questions in Parliament on Thursday, refused to be drawn to the motion of no confidence issue.

“I am aware that the DA has proposed a motion. From where I sit, the speaker of parliament is co-operating with the law enforcement agencies. You may also be aware that she has on a number of occasions said that, if she was to be charged with these alleged offences she is prepared to step down,” said Mashatile. “My approach is that let’s give those processes an opportunity so that we can know exactly what has happened because at the moment there are still investigations and she is not charged. All that remains are allegations. Therefore, I think it will be premature to then ask the speaker to relieve herself of her duties when, in fact, the allegations have not been tested.” He said the speaker was co-operating with the law enforcement agencies.

Mapisa-Nqakula informed parliament that the NPA has not indicated the nature of the charges she was facing. Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli was appointed acting speaker after Mapisa-Nqakula announced she was taking leave of absence. This was to allow to focus on the allegations against her.

She has been accused of taking millions in bribes from a contractor in the department of defence when she was minister of defence. But Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the allegations and said she was innocent.